Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Receives $51.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

Several research firms have commented on TRI. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

