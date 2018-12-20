Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.15 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,651,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,729,000 after purchasing an additional 925,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 428,421 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after buying an additional 415,721 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,038,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,227,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 269,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,812,000 after buying an additional 174,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $178.99 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $144.04 and a 1-year high of $239.50. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -325.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.14, for a total value of $451,489.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $851,190.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 28,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $6,293,842.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 130,841 shares in the company, valued at $28,579,599.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,190 shares of company stock worth $42,867,541 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

