Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,854 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Newmont Mining worth $23,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $65,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $969,548 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

