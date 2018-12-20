Ti-Value (TV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Ti-Value (CURRENCY:TV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Ti-Value coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Ti-Value has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $68,591.00 worth of Ti-Value was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ti-Value has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.02546249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00141982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00176756 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000108 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024958 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Ti-Value Coin Profile

Ti-Value’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. Ti-Value’s official website is t.top/en. The official message board for Ti-Value is t.top/en/news. Ti-Value’s official Twitter account is @Ti_Value.

Ti-Value Coin Trading

Ti-Value can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ti-Value directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ti-Value should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ti-Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

