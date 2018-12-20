Tile Shop (TTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of The Tile Shop. The Tile Shop is a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers floor, wall, natural stone, ceramic, porcelain, glass, and metal tile products; tile patterns; basins; fixtures; listellos/borders; and profiles. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tile Shop in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities raised Tile Shop to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Tile Shop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of TTS stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $289.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kamin bought 132,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $784,658.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 533,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,821. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

