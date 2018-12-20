Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS TCYMF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp.

