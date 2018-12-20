Touchstone Exploration (TXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 61680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

In related news, insider North Energy Capital As purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,750.00.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

