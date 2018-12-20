Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $239,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,107,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,304,000 after buying an additional 8,448,495 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,460,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,710,000 after buying an additional 2,236,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 511.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,734,000 after buying an additional 2,182,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,804,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after buying an additional 66,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,910,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $32.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2529 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI India ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.05.

