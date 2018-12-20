Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,873 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $235,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG opened at $171.95 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

