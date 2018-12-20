Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Trade Desk worth $79,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 883,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,770.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,358,000 after acquiring an additional 718,872 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $89,937,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,884,000 after acquiring an additional 564,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 93.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,787,000 after acquiring an additional 266,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $61,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,617,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $4,272,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,684,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 614,674 shares of company stock valued at $83,373,334. 23.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

Trade Desk stock opened at $121.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 102.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.18. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $161.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 15.62%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

