Traders Buy iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $863.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $728.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $135.77 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded down ($3.88) for the day and closed at $251.74

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.4421 per share. This represents a $5.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

