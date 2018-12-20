Traders Buy Shares of Apple (AAPL) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Traders bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $225.00. $2,448.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,720.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $728.29 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Apple had the highest net in-flow for the day. Apple traded down ($5.18) for the day and closed at $160.89

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research boosted their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.98.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $14,403,995.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,970,389.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $805.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

