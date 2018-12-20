Traders Sell Shares of General Electric (GE) on Strength (GE)

Investors sold shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $288.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $316.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.52 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, General Electric had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. General Electric traded up $0.39 for the day and closed at $7.66

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 35,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 111,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

