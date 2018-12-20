Traders Sell SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) on Strength (SPLB)

Traders sold shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $0.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.68 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $25.51

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0972 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 63,917 shares in the last quarter.

