Trevali Mining (TV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.37

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 691779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Several research analysts have commented on TV shares. Eight Capital cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.86, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevali Mining Corp will post 0.121445784303092 EPS for the current year.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

