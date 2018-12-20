Trimble (TRMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trimble’s drivers include robust organic growth, contributions from acquisitions and operational efficiency. Also, Trimble's expanding product portfolio is aiding its solid organic growth. Moreover, the geographical diversity in Trimble’s agricultural business continues to strengthen its footprints in the agricultural sector. This also aids the performance of the company’s Resources and Utilities segment. However, growing competition in the industry remains a concern. Also, the company is exposed to the risk of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Notably, the stock has undererformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

TRMB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trimble has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,216.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $63,774.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,499.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,242 shares of company stock worth $744,907. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 215.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

