Triumph Group (TGI) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has $14.50 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.94.

TGI opened at $12.53 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $658.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 68.14%. The company had revenue of $855.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,187,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after buying an additional 794,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Triumph Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Triumph Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 33,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,533,000.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

