Twitter (TWTR) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news impact score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the social networking company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TWTR opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.29. Twitter has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. CIBC upgraded Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

In other news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $18,556,982.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,491,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,574,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,362 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $38,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744,843 shares of company stock valued at $243,002,356 in the last 90 days. 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

