U.S. Bancorp (USB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. U.S. Bancorp's prospects will likely get support from its solid business model, core franchise, lower tax rate, rising interest rate and diverse revenue streams. Also, its organic growth remains solid and will likely benefit from the improving economic scenario. Though escalating expenses due to its ongoing investments in technology and likely increase in legal expenses remain concerns, U.S. Bancorp remains well poised to grow through acquisitions.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush set a $58.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Standpoint Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.29.

USB stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,867,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,506,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,146,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,565,000 after purchasing an additional 946,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,543,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,382,000 after purchasing an additional 937,634 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 926,182 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

