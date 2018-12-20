UBS Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,649 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,689% compared to the typical daily volume of 204 put options.

NYSE UBS opened at $12.22 on Thursday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $196,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

