Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) Director Buys $14,020.00 in Stock

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director W. Shaw Robert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $14,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ULBI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166. Ultralife Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of -0.08.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter.

Ultralife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase 2,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Ultralife by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 443,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultralife by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,588,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,038,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

