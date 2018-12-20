Umh Properties, Inc. Buys 11,958 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $164,063.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $4,240,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 18.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood set a $20.00 price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

