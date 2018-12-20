Umpqua (UMPQ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Stephens currently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 78.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

