Unilever (UN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.49. 1,180,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,878. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 102,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

