United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,454,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,590,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,152,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,020,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $525,375,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,425,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,219 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

NYSE:UPS opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.26 and a 1 year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

