United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) Short Interest Down 25.3% in November

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,666,880 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 10,259,912 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,787,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $30.14 on Thursday. United States Natural Gas Fund has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 668,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/united-states-natural-gas-fund-lp-ung-short-interest-down-25-3-in-november.html.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.