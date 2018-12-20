UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In a year's time, UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed its industry’s growth. Moreover, it has witnessed its 2019 earnings estimate move upward over the past 30 days. The company's performance is being backed by higher revenues and strength in both segments — UnitedHealthcare and Optum — plus membership growth. The company's robust Government is also driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position are the other positives. The company’s raised earnings guidance for 2018 should instill optimism among its investors. However, the company's is seeing membership decline in Commercial segment. Moreover, two significant acquisitions would intensify the competition for UnitedHealth Group.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.57.

NYSE:UNH opened at $250.31 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $248.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after buying an additional 11,267,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after buying an additional 2,981,233 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,723,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 1,716,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,980,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,869,000 after buying an additional 1,345,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

