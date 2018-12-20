Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Shares of UFPI opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $39.41.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,577,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,350,000 after acquiring an additional 940,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 96.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,880,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after acquiring an additional 921,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 194,852 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 65.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 394,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.