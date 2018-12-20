Unum Group (UNM) Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 195,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,779,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,806,000 after purchasing an additional 119,803 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 149,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

