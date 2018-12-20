UR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (UR)

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. UR has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UR coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UR has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About UR

UR (UR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2016. The official website for UR is ur.technology. UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall.

UR Coin Trading

UR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

