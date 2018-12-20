VALEO/S (VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLEEY. Citigroup cut shares of VALEO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.41. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

