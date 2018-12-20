ValuEngine Upgrades Basf (BASFY) to “Sell”

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Basf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Basf in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BASFY stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Basf has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Basf had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

