VanEck Vectors China ETF Announces Special Dividend of $2.54 (PEK)

VanEck Vectors China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 2.539 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:PEK traded down $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,404. VanEck Vectors China ETF has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $54.26.

