VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLTR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 69.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $24.71 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.0581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/vaneck-vectors-investment-grade-floating-rate-bond-etf-fltr-shares-sold-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.