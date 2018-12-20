VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Short Interest Up 118.3% in November

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,366,840 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the November 15th total of 1,084,350 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,342,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EMLC stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.1761 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

