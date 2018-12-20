VanEck Vectors Poland ETF (PLND) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.24

VanEck Vectors Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:PLND) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.244 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of PLND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061. VanEck Vectors Poland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

VanEck Vectors Poland ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Poland ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Poland Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index consisting of at least 25 companies either headquartered in Poland or deriving at least 50% of their revenues from Poland. It invest in sectors, such as financials, energy, industrials, consumer staples, telecomm services, materials, consumer discretionary, utilities, information technology and healthcare.

