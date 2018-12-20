Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.97 Billion Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.87% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $7,969,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.3% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $47.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

