Vanguard Group Inc Purchases 400,201 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,122,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 10.87% of Seagate Technology worth $1,473,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.73. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 400,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.61 per share, for a total transaction of $16,244,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 5,415 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $227,375.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,519,295 shares of company stock worth $62,991,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

