Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,645,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 11.29% of Kohl’s worth $1,390,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 18.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 153.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,495 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,113,000 after acquiring an additional 336,708 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,107,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,080,000 after acquiring an additional 320,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kohl's alerts:

In other news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 224,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/vanguard-group-inc-raises-holdings-in-kohls-co-kss.html.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.