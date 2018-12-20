Vanguard Group Inc Raises Holdings in Raymond James (RJF)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 9.60% of Raymond James worth $1,266,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,551,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,118,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,877,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,759,000 after buying an additional 634,378 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,572,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after buying an additional 97,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,753,000 after buying an additional 221,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

RJF opened at $71.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn acquired 1,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Catanese sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $520,351.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $486,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

