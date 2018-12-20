Vanguard Group Inc Trims Holdings in CDW (CDW)

Vanguard Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,956,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.10% of CDW worth $1,329,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,184 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $1,481,469.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,753.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,372,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,586 shares of company stock worth $6,536,421 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $84.25 on Thursday. CDW has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 70.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CDW will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

