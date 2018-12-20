Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $132.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb-shares-sold-by-sawgrass-asset-management-llc.html.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.