Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $128.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $127.30 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

