Veeco Instruments (VECO) Trading Down 10.2%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) fell 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.83. 681,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 552,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VECO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
The stock has a market cap of $363.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,803,000 after acquiring an additional 276,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,803,000 after acquiring an additional 276,099 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 36.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,704,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 452,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.
About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.
