Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Director Paul J. Sekhri Sells 9,029 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $782,633.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,296.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VEEV traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 1,304,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,227. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.65. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

