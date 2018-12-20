Verastem (VSTM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $17.00 target price on Verastem and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verastem to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Verastem from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Verastem and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

VSTM opened at $3.44 on Monday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $284.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.14.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Forrester purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,638. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock worth $139,420 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

