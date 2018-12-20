Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,815,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,516,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,778,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,712,000 after acquiring an additional 668,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Allergan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,149,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allergan by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,637,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,939,000 after acquiring an additional 92,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Cowen set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.43.

In other Allergan news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $136.56 on Thursday. Allergan plc has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

