Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $155,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,011,079,000 after acquiring an additional 984,124 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $116,483,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,931,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,612,952,000 after acquiring an additional 542,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $67,595,000.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital set a $171.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

