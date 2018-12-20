Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Holdings Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 77,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 42,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

