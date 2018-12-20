Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,863,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,659,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,759,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,748,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,728,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,445,327,000 after acquiring an additional 308,334 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,794,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,197,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

